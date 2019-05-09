Beatles tribute coming to Morinville

Reading Time: 3 minutes

(Last Updated On: May 9, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

Four years ago Morinville and area audiences were entertained by Elvis ’56, a tribute show that saw an award-winning performer hit the local stage. Later this month, the same promoter will bring the multi-award winning Beatles Experience to town.

The world-class Beatles tribute act was formed in Argentina in 2011 and has gone on to win the Battle of the Bands in the 14th Latin America Beatles week, organized by the cavern club in Buenos Aires. Additionally, two of the band’s members have been awarded Best Guitar Player for three consecutive years and the best drummer in 2013.

The Beatles Experience has Nicolas Mansilla in the role of John Lennon,

Edgardo Rodriguez Baez in the part of Paul McCartney, Pablo Gutierrez as George Harrison and Nicolas Spadaccini rounding out the tribute group as Ringo Star.

The current Canadian tour is the third time to Canada for the Argentinian group. Their concert tour of B.C. and Alberta in 2015 and 2018 was well received.

Nicolas Mansilla, the group’s John Lennon said the group is excited for their third tour in Canada.

“This year we are doing a new show with new songs that we’ve never played before here [in Canada],” Mansilla said. “We have deloped songs from the first years of the Beatles – the Beatlemania part. We will also play songs from the last years of the Beatles like Hey, Jude and Let it Be.”

As The Beatles Experience spans the band’s eight years together, the group will have a few costume changes to highlight the band’s different look and sound over that nearly decade-long span of music.

In addition to the songs made famous by the band, the group also pays tribute to departed Beatles John Lennon and George Harrison.

“We try to play some songs for them to remember them,” Mansilla said.

But whether playing from the Beatles catalogue as a group or solo artists, it is the enduring legacy of the band and its music that draws people to their show.

“I think it is that the music is good,” said Edgardo Rodriguez Baez (Paul). “That’s why the people like it.”

Mansilla agrees.

“From my point of view, they were four geniuses who got together,” he said. “They made beautiful songs, especially John and Paul. All over the world. We are from Argentina, and they are very popular forever.”

Forming in 2011, The Beatles Experience has now been together as long as the band to whom they pay tribute.

Edgardo Rodriguez Baez said the band came together through a shared love of the music. “We didn’t know each other before 2011, and we’ve been together since then. Now we are like brothers.”

Mansilla said Morinville could expect a show that reflects and celebrates a shared love of the Beatles.

“We are all fans of the Beatles. Our parents listened to them when we were young,” Mansilla said. “That’s why we created the band. We are all fans. We all love the music. We want to share that fanatic love we have for them.”

The approximately two-hour show takes place at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre May 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $48. Tickets are available at Hunter’s Print and Copy in Morinville and also online at https://etixnow.com.