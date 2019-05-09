Letter: Lions Club of Morinville hosting Pet Valu Dog Guides Walk

Reading Time: 1 minute

The Lions Club of Morinville will once again be hosting a Pet Valu for Dog Guides Walk on Sunday 26 May.

Registration is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The location for registration is the Fish and Game Pond at the Gazebo, 10621-107 Street.

All ages, fitness levels, with or without a dog are welcome to participate.

The walk or run is 5 kilometres, twice around the pond and a section of the trail.

Enter your name in for a gift basket enjoy a donut or muffin and coffee and water.

To register for the Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides, or to find a walk near you, we have one here in Morinville, or to donate please visit www.walkfordogguides.com.

Forms will be available the day of the walk to fill out if you do not have an opportunity to do so beforehand.

Pledge forms can be accessed online or by visiting JM Turner Goldsmith located in Morinville at 9602 100 Street.

The Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides raises funds to help provide Dog Guides to Canadians with visual, hearing, medical or physical disabilities, at no cost.

100% of the funds raised from the Approximately 300 participating communities across Canada go directly toward raising, training and providing Dog Guides to Canadians at no cost.

For more information please contact Lucie at 780-939-4370 or email history8@telus.net.