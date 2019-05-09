Resources for seniors on display at St. Albert Seniors event

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: May 9, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

The St. Albert Seniors Association hosted their Spring Seniors Expo on Wednesday at the Red Willow Place on Tache Street.

More than 14 information and resources booths and displays were on site with many resources applicable to Morinville and area.

SAIF Society

Stop Abuse In Families (SAIF) Society, which also covers Morinville and Sturgeon County, provides 3600 of free individual counselling per year to individuals and the community had a display which also incorporated the Sturgeon County Seniors Info & Resources brochure created last year.

The vision of SAIF Society is that society will be abuse free and all of their programs and services are free.

Caroline Smigielski was one of the volunteers at the SAIF booth who provided information on the organization.

Neighbourhood Watch

Neighborhood Watch of St. Albert provided considerable information on Residential Security, Prevent Crime in Your Neighborhood, Tips on When to Call Police, How You Can Help Fight Crime, the new [lock your house and belongings up] 9 pm Routine Program, Theft Prevention Check List. Household Inventory Brochure.

Volunteer Kathleen Lecky also had info on the www.WhatsUpNow.ca you can sign up for to receive information by phone or email or Notifications on Crime Stopper Releases, police warnings and tips, scam and fraud alerts and seniors issues.

A brochure on the www.SerialNumberRegistry.ca, an initiative of Neighbourhood Watch supported by Alberta Solicitor General was also on hand as well as many others.

Citadel Village

Kathy Sandmaier, Tour Host for Christenson Communities- Citadel Village was providing info on Citadel Village, an aging-in-place urban village in St. Albert.

The Expo ran from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and included numerous free workshops.