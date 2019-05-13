Community Champions: Children set up lemonade stands to help raise money for important causes

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Stephen Dafoe

A group of children in the Lakes area of Morinville surpassed their fundraising goal for the Stollery Children’s Hospital Saturday with their Third Annual Playground Posse Kids Lemonade Fundraiser.

Thirsty shoppers at Morinville’s Town-wide Garage Sale had an opportunity to quench their thirsts, enjoy some popcorn, and help a good cause all at the same time.

Last year, the children raised roughly $900 for the cause, surpassing their first year tally of $506. This year, the Playground Posse Kids set a goal of $1000 and had raised $1244 by the end of day Saturday with more money set to come in Monday.

WAR AMPS ALSO ASSISTED

But the Stollery event was not the only fundraiser happening in town on Saturday.

On 99A Avenue, a young man named Avery MacAdam set up shop to raise funds for the War Amps once again.

Avery was born with Proximal Femoral Focal Deficiency (PFFD) in 2013. War Amps is a cause close to Avery and his family’s heart.

Total raised Saturday was not available at time of posting.