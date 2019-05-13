Morinville author launches book, holds concert

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: May 14, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

A Novel Release Party for local author Riley Quinn with book signing, live music, refreshments by Higher Grounds and displays was held on Friday night at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

His book, Lost Boys is Book One of the Lost Boys Trilogy.

Quinn is to have a book signing on 1 June at Chapters in St. Albert.

Members of the Morinville Community High School Drama Llamas, with spokesperson Skylar Boissonnault, made a presentation to Quinn in appreciation of the assistance he has provided them with their projects.

The musical entertainment for the event included Miqeal Bourque, Clinton Richardson, Michael Logie and a band performance by Riley Quinn, Luke Nolin, Jean-Luc Coupal and Jacob Lienau.

Morinville Art Club members Valerie Loehde, Frances Pelletier, Iris Dushscher, Sarah Hall, Bernadette Brousseau and Mona Bouchard had artwork on sale and on display.

There was also a display by Edmonton photographer Kristin Breitkreutz.