Book Bites: Library hosting Pokémon Scavenger Hunt

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: May 13, 2019)

Above: Amy Maxwell talks about the Morinville Community Library’s upcoming Pokémon Scavenger Hunt at the Morinville Fish & Game Association Pond.

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Community Library will be holding a Pokémon Scavenger Hunt Sunday, May 26 at the Morinville Fish and Game Association Pond from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. The event is hosted by the Library’s Animanga Club.

Event organizer Amy Maxwell said those participating in the hunt have a chance to win a 3D Pokémon figure.

CLICK THE AD TO REGISTER



“There are 51 different Pokémon Scavenger Hunt hidden throughout the Fish & Game Pond,” Maxwell said, adding that the object of the hunt is to find the laminated first-generation Pokémon characters and bring a tag to be scanned to see if you won a 3D Pokémon. “There will also be a prize for who found the most Pokémon.”

For more information, see the video above or visit the Morinville Community Library.