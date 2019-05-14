Book Bites: Library hosting Pokémon Scavenger Hunt
Above: Amy Maxwell talks about the Morinville Community Library’s upcoming Pokémon Scavenger Hunt at the Morinville Fish & Game Association Pond.
by Stephen Dafoe
The Morinville Community Library will be holding a Pokémon Scavenger Hunt Sunday, May 26 at the Morinville Fish and Game Association Pond from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. The event is hosted by the Library’s Animanga Club.
Event organizer Amy Maxwell said those participating in the hunt have a chance to win a 3D Pokémon figure.
“There are 51 different Pokémon Scavenger Hunt hidden throughout the Fish & Game Pond,” Maxwell said, adding that the object of the hunt is to find the laminated first-generation Pokémon characters and bring a tag to be scanned to see if you won a 3D Pokémon. “There will also be a prize for who found the most Pokémon.”
For more information, see the video above or visit the Morinville Community Library.
