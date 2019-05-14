MCHS tackling 1984 for spring production

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: May 13, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

George Orwell’s dystopian world will be presented on the Morinville Community Cultural Centre stage May 22 as Morinville Community High School’s drama department presents 1984 as the school’s spring play.

Theatre teacher Vanessa King said the decision to present Orwell started in February with a meeting to determine who would direct the student-led production. Two teams of two students were initially interested in directing, but when they chose Orwell, one group stepped back so the school could do the larger production.

“We had seen this play last year as Cappies critics when it was put on by WP Wagner High School,” King said. “We fell in love with it and talked about it constantly. The directing team was not a part of the group that saw it, but they were intrigued by our excitement.”

King said the theme of Big Brother, prevalent in Orwell’s novel is something students felt was current.

“We have been having conversations about the idea of Big Brother always watching us and how much of our lives are on display in social media,” King said. “A few of our students studied this novel in English 20 and so they have a pretty good handle on the themes of the story.”

1984 features approximately 20 students ranging from Grade 9 to Grade 12 in the production as actors, directors, stage manager, backstage crew, as well as prop, set and costume designers.

“All parts of the production are handled by the students with some guidance from myself,” King said. “In the end, these students are able to say that, in every way, this show was theirs.”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. May 22 with the show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the High School and at the door.