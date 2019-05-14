Sites, museums and archives open for summer

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: May 14, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

The summer season begins May 15 at Alberta’s provincial historic sites, museums and archives, and the province is hoping Albertans will take advantage of those facilities over the May long weekend.

“We are opening our doors and calling all Albertans to discover our beautiful province through our historic sites, museums and archives,” said Leela Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women. “I know you will be inspired and moved by the stories and people that have shaped Alberta.”

Alberta has 20 provincially owned and operated historic sites, museums and Provincial Archives.

Below are a few of the activities taking place this weekend.

The Vikings are here at the new Royal Alberta Museum

The Royal Alberta Museum will host its first international travelling exhibition, Vikings: Beyond the Legend.

Vintage food at the Provincial Archives of Alberta

Food and Community, the newest gallery exhibit, features historic images of how food brings people together. It opens May 22.

Feats with feet at the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village

Step into an authentic early 1900s pioneer experience when the village opens its doors on May 18 and enjoy Ukrainian dancing at the Celebration of Spring on May 20.

Fast and furious at the Reynolds-Alberta Museum

Sports car enthusiasts will want to see the two new exhibits: Our Checkered Past: Racing in Alberta and Honda Motorcycles of the ’70s & ’80s.