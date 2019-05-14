What’s Cooking: Get creative with your menu this barbecue season

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(NC) Summer is in the air and the time has arrived to begin planning your next backyard barbecue gathering with friends and family. Selecting a tasty food and drink menu is vital to making your event a success.

Take it beyond the family-friendly burger with this tasty, beer-inspired recipe for ribs. They’re glazed with Miller Lite, bringing to the fore a great pilsner taste with 90 calories and 3 grams of carbs per 355ml can. Serve with potato salad, corn salad, fruit, grilled corn and grilled vegetables for a complete meal.

Baby Back Ribs with Beer & Brown Sugar Glaze

Prep time: 20 minutes plus marinating time

Cook time: 1 hour 40 minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

Rack of ribs

Paprika, mustard powder, salt, pepper, garlic powder, chilli powder rub

½ cup light brown sugar

½ cup Miller Lite

2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

1 tsp Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon salt

½ tsp ground black pepper

Directions:

In a bowl, combine paprika, mustard powder, salt, chilli powder and garlic powder. Rub ribs completely with mixture and place on a rimmed baking sheet. Cover and refrigerate for three hours or up to overnight.

Allow ribs to rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before cooking. Preheat oven to 375°F (190°C). Fill the bottom of the baking sheet with ¼-inch boiling hot water and add the ribs. Cover with foil and place in oven. Braise ribs for one hour and 20 minutes until tender.

While the ribs are cooking, combine sugar, beer, garlic, mustard, salt and black pepper in a saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes until the mixture has thickened.

Increase oven temperature to 425°F (220°C). Brush the glaze (reheat if the glaze has become too thick) on the ribs and bake, uncovered, for 10 minutes.

Preheat a gas or charcoal grill to medium-high heat. Transfer ribs to the grill and cook for 3 minutes a side until lightly charred. Slice and serve.