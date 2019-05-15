Area seniors hit the road for Mayerthorpe and Whitecourt

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: May 15, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

The Morinville bus was full for a one-day excursion held on Tuesday to Mayerthorpe and Whitecourt.

Seniors were very excited to have the opportunity to learn about culture and heritage in our backyard.

The day-trip started with a stop at the Fallen Four Memorial Park in Mayerthorpe.

Unveiled in July 2008 by the Mayerthorpe Fallen Four Memorial Society it honours all peace officers who have died in the line of duty.

On July 4, 2008, four life-size bronze statues of four RCMP officers, who died March 2005 in the line of duty at a farm located outside Mayerthorpe and a center obelisk dedicated to all fallen officers and those who continue to serve was unveiled.

The Statues are of RCMP Cst Leo Johnston, Cst Anthony Gordon, Cst. Brock Myrol and Cst. Peter Schiemann.

The next stop was to the Repeat Boutique.

This Boutique is operated by the Friends of the Whitecourt Society, and their “Hospital Auxiliary” donations to the Whitecourt Health Care Centre have been ongoing since 1966.

In 2012 they donated more than $350,000, more than $200,000 in 2013, more than $155,000 in 2015. Since 2016, they have donated more than $450,000.

This fundraising was accomplished by a group of volunteers dedicated to serving the community and selling books and various gently used items at a low cost.

The Whitecourt and District Forest Interpretive Centre and John and Audrey Dahl Heritage park was the next stop.

The Centre covers the importance of the forest and forest industry in the development of the region.

Also on site is a Redwood Tree Stump, discovered in the area and estimated to be 65 million years old.

In the Forest Interpretive Centre.