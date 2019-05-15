MCHS receives 23 nominations for The Sound of Music
by Stephen Dafoe
Morinville Community High School is well known for hanging pennants from the rafters for its various sports teams, but they may soon become equally known for theatrical awards.
For the second year in a row, the school has been nominated for multiple awards in the Cappies, the Tony Awards for High School theatre.
“We more than doubled our haul from last year – James and the Giant Peach] got 11 nominations,” said MCHS Drama teacher Vanessa King. “MCHS is sitting pretty with 23 nominations.
This year’s roster of nominations is for MCHS’ production of THe Sound of Music.
The nominations are as follows:
Special Effects and or Technology: Daphne Charrois, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music
Costumes: Evan Charrois, Gabrielle Cimon, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music
Sets: Jordan Imgrund-Harvey, Skylar Boisonneault, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music
Choreography: Ciera Coughlan, Maddie Buhler, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music
Stage Management: Candace Quewezance, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music
Stage Crew: The Sound of Silence, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music
Ensemble in a Musical: Nuns, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music
Featured Actress in a Musical: Quinn Vervynck, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music
Featured Actor in a Musical: Connor Bertrand, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music
Female Dancer: Gabrielle Cimon, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music
Male Dancer: Jordan Imgrund-Harvey, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music
Female Vocalist: Mariya Chvojka, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music
Male Vocalist: William Doney, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music
Comic Actress in a Musical: Ciera Coughlan, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music
Comic Actor in a Musical: Evan Charrois, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music
Lead Actress in a Musical: Daphne Charrois, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music
Lead Actor in a Musical: William Doney, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music
Song: The Lonely Goat Herder, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music
Musical: The Sound of Music, Morinville Community High School
Top Critic Team: Morinville Community High School
Cappies Room Category: Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music
MCHS returned from Cappies Gala last year, taking home the award for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Musical. Grade 11 student Daphne Charrois, who played James in the MCHS production of James and the Giant Peach, took the honour.
This year’s Cappies take place in Edmonton June 9 at the Citadel Theatre.
STURGEON COMPOSITE ALSO NOMINATED
Sturgeon Composite High School’ recent production of Alice in Wonderland is also up for several awards. They are as follows:
Hair and Make-up: Cast, Sturgeon Composite High School, Alice in Wonderland
Comic Actress in a Play: Cassie Chiasson, Sturgeon Composite High School, Alice in Wonderland
Supporting Actress in a Play: Haylee McBride, Sturgeon Composite High School, Alice in Wonderland
Cappies Room Category: Sturgeon Composite High School, Alice in Wonderland
5 thoughts on “MCHS receives 23 nominations for The Sound of Music”
Well deserved. It was absolutely amazing. My Mom and my sisters and I were completely blown away.
Congratulations!!!! Well deserved. What an amazing year for the MCHS drama program!
Worth noting, and we do in the story, Sturgeon Composite is also up for five Cappies.
Congratulations to a great bunch of kids and Mrs King
Well deserved!