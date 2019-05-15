MCHS receives 23 nominations for The Sound of Music

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville Community High School is well known for hanging pennants from the rafters for its various sports teams, but they may soon become equally known for theatrical awards.

For the second year in a row, the school has been nominated for multiple awards in the Cappies, the Tony Awards for High School theatre.

“We more than doubled our haul from last year – James and the Giant Peach] got 11 nominations,” said MCHS Drama teacher Vanessa King. “MCHS is sitting pretty with 23 nominations.

This year’s roster of nominations is for MCHS’ production of THe Sound of Music.

The nominations are as follows:

Special Effects and or Technology: Daphne Charrois, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music

Costumes: Evan Charrois, Gabrielle Cimon, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music

Sets: Jordan Imgrund-Harvey, Skylar Boisonneault, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music

Choreography: Ciera Coughlan, Maddie Buhler, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music

Stage Management: Candace Quewezance, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music

Stage Crew: The Sound of Silence, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music

Ensemble in a Musical: Nuns, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music

Featured Actress in a Musical: Quinn Vervynck, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music

Featured Actor in a Musical: Connor Bertrand, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music

Female Dancer: Gabrielle Cimon, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music

Male Dancer: Jordan Imgrund-Harvey, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music

Female Vocalist: Mariya Chvojka, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music

Male Vocalist: William Doney, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music

Comic Actress in a Musical: Ciera Coughlan, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music

Comic Actor in a Musical: Evan Charrois, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music

Lead Actress in a Musical: Daphne Charrois, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music

Lead Actor in a Musical: William Doney, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music

Song: The Lonely Goat Herder, Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music

Musical: The Sound of Music, Morinville Community High School

Top Critic Team: Morinville Community High School

Cappies Room Category: Morinville Community High School, The Sound of Music

MCHS returned from Cappies Gala last year, taking home the award for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Musical. Grade 11 student Daphne Charrois, who played James in the MCHS production of James and the Giant Peach, took the honour.

This year’s Cappies take place in Edmonton June 9 at the Citadel Theatre.

STURGEON COMPOSITE ALSO NOMINATED

Sturgeon Composite High School’ recent production of Alice in Wonderland is also up for several awards. They are as follows:

Hair and Make-up: Cast, Sturgeon Composite High School, Alice in Wonderland

Comic Actress in a Play: Cassie Chiasson, Sturgeon Composite High School, Alice in Wonderland

Supporting Actress in a Play: Haylee McBride, Sturgeon Composite High School, Alice in Wonderland

Cappies Room Category: Sturgeon Composite High School, Alice in Wonderland