Morinville RCMP seek assistance in locating two missing youth

(Last Updated On: May 16, 2019)

Morinville, Alberta – Morinville RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jamie Alook (16) and Emily Cutknife. Both were last seen May 14th, 12019 at approx 10:20 pm in a rural area west of Legal, Alberta.

Jamie is described as:

Indigenous

Black hair

brown eyes

5’3″ tall

129 lbs

Emily is described as:

Indigenous

Black hair

brown eyes

5’4″ tall

110 lbs

There is a concern for both girl’s well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with them as soon as possible. RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to their whereabouts. Please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.