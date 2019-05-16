Morinville RCMP seek assistance in locating two missing youth
Morinville, Alberta – Morinville RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jamie Alook (16) and Emily Cutknife. Both were last seen May 14th, 12019 at approx 10:20 pm in a rural area west of Legal, Alberta.
Jamie is described as:
Indigenous
Black hair
brown eyes
5’3″ tall
129 lbs
Emily is described as:
Indigenous
Black hair
brown eyes
5’4″ tall
110 lbs
There is a concern for both girl’s well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with them as soon as possible. RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to their whereabouts. Please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
As is always the case with missing persons, Morinville News will monitor our email for updates from the RCMP and publish them as soon as they are received on this post and the article on the website.