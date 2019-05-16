Town chooses concession and vending operators for Morinville Leisure Centre

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: May 16, 2019)

by Colin Smith

Concession and vending machine operators have been chosen for the Morinville Leisure Centre and are expected to be up and running for the centre’s May 27 opening, Town Council heard March 14.

The concession will be operated by LodgistX Accommodation and Services Inc., while vending machines will be provided by Signature Vending Services. Both companies have local ties.

Agreements have now been drawn up and sent off to the selected operators. These are for a three-year term, with the opportunity for review and an extension of up to an additional two years

Last December the Administration issued a call for concession and vending services operators and retailers interested in using the space allocated in the MLC. Interested parties were given a tour of the facility in January.

They were asked for proposals which and what level of service they were interested in providing and the potential costing/rent or revenue-share model they were expecting, plus what Service expectations they would have of the Facility. Proof of insurance and WCB coverage and references were also required.

One proposal for the concession was received, along with four proposals for vending services, but no proposals for the retail space. An administrative team reviewed each proposal.

According to the Administration report to council, LodgistX believes “the key to success for the concession is quick, fresh and healthy food at prices that provide great value to the customer, served by friendly and respectful personnel.”

The company will be responsible for all administrative and operational requirements of the concession.

Signature Vending Services provides vending services to multiple recreation facilities in the Edmonton metropolitan region. Their machines are fully equipped with bill acceptors and cashless payment options.

The companies have indicated they are open to cooperative menu development to ensure a good balance of food/beverage options including healthy food alternatives and working together to coordinate similar products.

As there were no proposals or follow-up interest for the retail service option the Administration is looking at repurposing the allotted space for programming opportunities and sponsorships.