Bike Rodeo prepares Morinville children for a safe summer

Reading Time: 3 minutes

(Last Updated On: May 16, 2019)

Morinville Firefighter Louis Lavalee talks to 6-year-old Brooklyn Snider at the Bike Rodeo held at the cultural centre Thursday night. – Stephen Dafoe Photos.

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville Peace Officers, police officers, firefighters and Alberta Health Services partnered Thursday night for the annual Bike Rodeo at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

About two dozen children and their parents came out for the evening of practical safety information and hands-on experience.

“Our focus is to try and provide some education and also have the kids perform some skills,” said Morinville Peace Officer Ed Barton. ‘[We’re] teaching them some safety aspects about riding a bike properly so that when they’re out on the trails and our roads they are safe and don’t have any incidents.”

The event started with firefighters equipping bikes with bells and AHS teaching about the importance of bike helmets and how to wear them. The indoor information was followed by an outdoor obstacle course that allowed children to apply hand signals and some important bike riding skills.

Teri Edwards, one of the parents who brought her child to the event said she sees the event as valuable.

“It’s always good to refresh road rules and safety rules for when they are on their bikes,” Edwards said, noting she learned Thursday night that AHS does not recommend helmets with any added decorative items like spikes or ears. “I’ll be getting my daughter a new helmet tomorrow.”

The Province has an online guide for selecting and properly fitting a bike helmet at https://myhealth.alberta.ca/Alberta/Pages/take-the-bike-helmet-yes-test.aspx.

Bonnie and Katrina from Alberta Health Services show off the brain model they used to explain helmet safety to children.

Bonnie from Alberta Health Services and helper Callie Edwards demonstrate helmet safety with some eggs.

Community Peace Officer Ed Barton demonstrates hand signals ahead of letting children use the obstacle course.

Callie Edwards navigates the obstacle course.

Sebastian Spila navigates a tight turnaround on his bike.