RCMP Morinville Seek Public Assistance – Mischief and Theft to Cemetery in Gibbons

(Last Updated On: May 20, 2019)

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Gibbons, Alberta – On May 18th, 2019 suspect(s) entered the Anglican Cemetery located at 4607 50Th Ave in Gibbons, Alberta. An unknown subject or subjects smashed a number of solar-powered lights that were located at or near grave sites. The subjects also removed a number of items that were placed around grave sites. The RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in developing leads in this case.

If anyone has any information or saw any suspicious activity around the graveyard please report it to the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.