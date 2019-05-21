Library offering learning resource connected to Alberta curriculum

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: May 18, 2019)

video by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Community Library has a number of e-resources for students. One that they are drawing attention to is Solara, available to the library through the Northern Lights Library System.

“It’s perfect for children, students, teachers and parents of students who might want to be studying a little more,” said Morinville Community Library Public Services Librarian Alliah Krahn.

Krahn said the online resource can connect to the Alberta Curriculum and offers study materials for a variety of subjects from Grade 3 through to Grade 12.

“You can make your own flashcards. You can make your own pre- and post-tests. And you can do lessons based on the stuff in the Alberta curriculum.”

The resource can be found on the Morinville Community Library’s website at https://www.morinvillelibrary.ca/e-Resources.

Krahn sad she is always happy to assist people with navigating the program.