The week in photos

Reading Time: 3 minutes

(Last Updated On: May 21, 2019)

Above: Morinville Community High School held their graduation rehearsal Thursday. On Friday, 111 MCHS students participated in their graduation ceremony in Edmonton. On Saturday, Sturgeon Composite held their ceremony. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

Morinville Firefighter Louis Lavallee talks to 6-year-old Brooklyn Snider at the Bike Rodeo held at the cultural centre Thursday night. The annual event helps prepare young people for the summer by teaching them bicycle safety. – Stephen Dafoe Photo.

Above from left: GHP students McKenzie Feltham, Savanna Jardine, and Hannah MacDonald participate in the 100-metre event Thursday during a joint GHP / MCHS Track and Field meet.

– Stephen Dafoe Photo

GHP Grade 7 student Seth Suer takes his leap during a long-jump event Thursday. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

MCHS Grade 9 student Alex Hunter takes his run during the high jump competition. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Morinville bus was full for a one-day excursion held on Tuesday to Mayerthorpe and Whitecourt. Seniors were very excited to have the opportunity to learn about culture and heritage in our backyard. – Lucie Roy Photo

The Rotary Club of Morinville guest speaker at the breakfast meeting on Wednesday was Morinville Mayor Barry Turner. On the agenda was the Leisure Centre and a quick overview of Property Taxes and the new Split-Mill Rate. Lucie Roy Photo

Don Boutilier got some shots of a variety of winged critters, including a flight of cormorants.

The Legal Branch of the Servus Credit Union held a BBQ on Thursday. The Legal Community Council BBQ is in support of the Legal Citizens on Patrol and towards the Sturgeon Victim Services facility dog, Hope and his program. – Lucie Roy Photo

On Monday and Wednesday volunteers have been busy getting ready for the Spring Tea & Craft Sale to be held 1 June at the Rendez-Vous Centre. Rachel Bulger and Jeannette McMillan were busy cutting up rhubarb and strawberries. These will be used for the various desserts to be served at the Spring Tea. This includes Strawberry Rhubarb pie, Strawberry Shortcake and Rhubarb Crisp. – Lucie Roy Photo

Barbara MacArthur sent us this shot of a neighbourhood landing for this goose.