Sturgeon County Fire Restriction expands to Redwater, Legal and Bon Accord

(Last Updated On: May 22, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

Sturgeon County issued a fire restriction on May 21 at 3 p.m. and issued notice May 22 that the fire restriction now applies to the Towns of Bon Accord and Legal.

Under the restriction, no new burn permits or fireworks permits will be issued. All current fire and or fireworks permits issued are suspended until further notice.

All outdoor fires presently burning, whether set under the authority of a fire permit or not, are required to be extinguished.

Use of backyard fire pits for Warming or Cooking, Propane BBQs, Portable Propane Fire Places and Propane Heaters are still permitted under this restriction.

This restriction does not apply to the use of All Terrain Vehicles (ATV) or Off-Highway Vehicles (OHV). Sturgeon County urges everyone to use extreme caution when working or driving in grassy areas, be mindful of hot exhaust and keep vehicles clean and free of debris as smouldering debris can fall off and start fires.

For further updates visit the Sturgeon County website at www.sturgeoncounty.ca and the Alberta Fire Bans website at www.albertafirebans.ca. For all other inquiries contact 780-939-8400.