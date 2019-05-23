MCHS takes to the stage for Orwell’s 1984

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: May 22, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

George Orwell’s dystopian world of 1984 was brilliantly portrayed on the Morinville Community Cultural Centre stage Wednesday night by Morinville Community High School.

The school’s annual spring play is a completely student-run production. This year’s effort depicted Orwell’s totalitarian world of technological advancements and a society governed and controlled by fear with a constant uneasiness reminiscent of Michael Radford’s 1984 film version of Orwell’s classic science fiction novel.

Theatre teacher Vanessa King told Morinville News prior to the production that the decision to present Orwell started in February with a meeting to determine who would direct the student-led production. Two teams of two students were initially interested in directing, but when they chose Orwell, one group stepped back so the school could do the larger production.

King said the theme of Big Brother, prevalent in Orwell’s novel, is something students felt was current.

Wednesday night’s production featured 15 actors and a crew of 13 who displayed why MCHS has done so well the past few years in earning theatrical nominations and awards.

1984 featured noteworthy performances by Evan Charrois as Winston Smith, Gabrielle Cimon as Julia, Trinity Birch as O’Brien, William Doney as Syme, Maria Chvojka as Parsons, and Aiden McIvor as Loudspeaker. Although a smaller role, Morgan Christopherson turned in an excellent performance as the landlady, complete with a thoroughly convincing British accent.

Supporting cast members included Conan Bolen, Drake George, Jaeden Piche, Bryant Sandercock, Rachael Morrissey, Skylar Boissonnault, Stephanie Belo, and Jaiken Ralph.

The production was directed by Danika Boissonneault and Connor Bertrand, and Candice Quewezance served as stage manager.

The crew included Liam Weeks, Jamie Lesburg, Saydee Gustafson, Kaitlyn Snell, Kristopher Snell, Joy Bourgeois, Evelyn Horner, Cameron Longman, and Carley McMullin.

Below is a selection of photos from Wednesday night’s show.