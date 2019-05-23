MP Dane Lloyd visits Morinville Rotary

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: May 23, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

Dane Lloyd, member of Parliament for Sturgeon River-Parkland was in the area on Wednesday.

Lloyd visited Jessie’s House – The Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation shelter for victims of domestic violence that is being constructed in Morinville.

Lloyd was at the Spring Open House held at the Gibbons Legion from 4 to 6 p.m. for the Meet Your Member of Parliament event, which was open to all.

Lloyd was also the guest speaker at the Rotary Club of Morinville supper meeting held at the Morinville Fish and Game Clubhouse.

Lloyd provided an update on the McCann’s Law he introduced in the House of Commons in March 2019. This Bill, C-437, will support the families of homicide victims.

Other topics covered and in the questions and answer portion included the lifting of tariffs, Canola, pork industry, Bill C-48 Tanker Ban, Bill C-69 Pipeline, crime and the power of citizen arrest, and Bill C-337.

Bill C-337 requires all judges to complete sexual assault law training and provide explanations of their rulings.

More than two years ago, The Honourable Rona Ambrose introduced the Just Act and received support from the House of Commons and women’s and victims groups across Canada.

For the bill to become law it needs to be passed in both the House of Commons and the Senate but since it has been stalled in Senate for over 700 days it may die at the end of this session.