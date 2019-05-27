The week in photos

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Thursday night was another great night of entertainment in Morinville with the Beatles Experience show at the Cultural Centre. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Morinville Community Library’s Pokémon Scavenger Hunt held Sunday at the Fish & Game pond was well attended. Parents and their children, as well as other participants, enjoyed a beautiful sunny day searching for more than 50 barcoded paper Pokémon for a chance to win a 3D Pokémon figure. – Lucie Roy Photo

New Circle K signage went up Friday at the former Mac’s Convenience store near the Bottle Depot- 9821-100 St. All Western Canada Mac’s Convenience Stores to become Circle K.

The Mac’s brand is being retired and renamed Circle K. – Lucie Roy Photo

Dane Lloyd, member of Parliament for Sturgeon River-Parkland was in the local area on Wednesday. Lloyd visited Jessie’s House- The Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation shelter for victims of domestic violence being constructed in Morinville, hosted a Spring Open House held at the Gibbons Legion and was the guest speaker at the Rotary Club of Morinville supper meeting held at the Morinville Fish and Game Clubhouse. – Lucie Roy Photo

If you attended MCHS’ production of George Orwell’s 1984 Wednesday, you know what a great show it was. If you didn’t, take our word for it – it was an excellent student-run production. You can read our review here. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Town workers were busy at Perras Place on Wednesday morning. – Lucie Roy Photo

The Annual Pitch In/Operation Clean Sweep event is the largest environmental improvement campaign in Canada. Ecole Georges H. Primeau Middle School, Ecole Notre Dame Elementary School and Morinville Public School were some of the locations where students were out early gathering garbage from the local parks, ditches, pathways and school grounds. – Lucie Roy Photo

Don Boutilier sent us these three photos.