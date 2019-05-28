Chamber looking for board members

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: May 24, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce will hold their Annual General Meeting on June 5 at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre and are currently looking for more nominations for people to serve on the board.

The business group currently has openings for four board members for a one-year term and are also looking for a Vice President.

“As a member of our board, you can make a difference for the business community in your backyard by participating in all opportunities to enhance the contribution as a member of the Chamber board and as a Chamber leader; the opportunity to make valuable connections,” said Chamber Manager Roberta Pawluk.

Potential board members must be a member in good standing, contribute to the fulfillment of the mission and objectives established by the chamber, and promote community understanding and awareness of the chamber.

Pawluk said the commitment is approximately 10 hours per month and board members are asked to attend as many Chamber luncheons and events as possible, including the Annual General Meeting and special meetings.

Those interested in putting their name forward can email Pawluk at chamber@morinvillechamber.com or put their name forward at the AGM June 5. The event takes place at 11:30 a.m.