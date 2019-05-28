MCHS hosting Open Mic Night

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: May 13, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville Community High School is holding a Musical Theatre Open Mic Night from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May. 31.

Drama teacher Vanessa King said this is the second year for the event.

“Musical Theatre Open Mic Night was an event we tried out last year and had a lot of fun with,” King said. “It’s a free event and a chance for current and potentially future MCHS theatre students to take to the stage. It almost served as a risk-free pre-audition for the next musical because students got an opportunity to try something on stage and show us what they were capable.”

King said those interested in taking part had been asked to rehearse a musical theatre selection and a backtrack. Students can perform solos, with a partner or in a group.

“Anyone is welcome to come and check out this fun event and show their support for our talented performing arts students,” King said.