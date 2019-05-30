It’s Your Business: Westwinds businesses holding customer appreciation events Saturday

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: May 28, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

The Westwinds business area will see three businesses holding open house and customer appreciation days Saturday. ATB, Morinville Shell and Legendary Liquor will each hold respective events and activities.

ATB

ATB is hosting their official open house after moving to Westwinds earlier this spring.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Spider-man will be here from 12 to 2, we will have bouncy castles for all ages, face painting, prizes and games for the family as well as free hotdogs, popcorn, water, and music,” said ATB Branch franchise owner Alicia Sero.

In addition to the food and entertainment, the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at noon.

Sero said at the open house they will be offering up to 2 per cent off interest for a new personal loan or personal line of credit plus no fees for 12 months on a new ATB Unlimited or Advantage account. Some conditions apply on both offers.

Legendary Liquor

Next door to ATB, Legendary Liquor’s Westwinds location is holding a Customer Appreciation Day.

They will be offering 10 per cent off on all non-sale items, as well as prizes, product swag, draws, tastings and other activities.

One of the interesting products on offer at Legendary Liquor is a moonshine product from West of the 5th, a craft distillery located near Barrhead. The product is available in espresso, Saskatoon, Strawberry/Rhubarb and White Lightning varieties.

Morinville Shell

Across the parking lot, Westwind Shell will also hold a Customer Appreciation event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Manager Matt Meunier said the station will have a variety of giveaways, including a Monster Skateboard, 500 Airmiles, and an Evercraft 1400 PSI electric pressure washer.

In addition to offering 10 per cent off most store items, they will be giving visitors small slushies as well.