Morinville Art Club hosting Art Walk during Morinville Festival Days

(Last Updated On: May 21, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

Downtown Morinville will be lined with easels and art displays during this year’s Morinville Festival Days. The Morinville Art Club is planning its first Art Walk for June 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event takes place along 104 Street in front of the Ray McDonald Sports Center.

“The Morinville Art Club was inspired to operate their own art walk from the many groups in Alberta that are already doing such festivals,” said Morinville Art Club President Rozanna McConnell. “We wanted to be a part of the festival that is held every year in Morinville and, well, this was the best format to be involved.”

McConnell said they hope to inspire people in the community to start their own creative journey as well as support the artists showcasing their work.

“We want the community to understand that this club is not just for professional artists but also for the beginner, the hobbyist and more importantly the curious,” McConnell said.

The Morinville Art Club believes heritage and culture are important elements of any community to help celebrate its history. As such, having art on display during the festival helps celebrate the arts when Morinville and area residents are enjoying the summer festival.

Both the Morinville Art Club and Redwater Art Society will be showcasing works from several of their artists. Approximately 35 artists will be able to take part in the Art Walk, but McConnell pointed out artists can share a single space.

A 10-foot by 10-foot space costs $80 and the art vendor is required to supply their own tent. Each artist or art booth is responsible for the sale and collection of the art they are selling.

Those interested in taking part in the Art Walk can do so online. The registration form can be downloaded from https://mac1978.my-free.website.