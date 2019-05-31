Bon Accord 4-H Club host Show and Sale in Cardiff

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: May 30, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

The Bon Accord 4-H Club Show & Sale was held Wednesday at the Sturgeon Agriplex in Cardiff.

The event included O Canada led by 4-H members, the 4-H pledge, introductions, eight show classes, Donkey Project Cart Demonstration, Gordon Fuhr Award and numerous presentations.

The numerous projects on display included Avery Melynk with DSLR Photography.

Also in attendance were 4-H Alberta Hall of Fame inductees Gordon Fuhr of Morinville and Bernie & Colleen Prefontaine of Legal.

The Gordon Fuhr Award was presented to Deanna Hood.

The show started with the 3 yr. old Cow/Calf class with Robyn Young awarded 1st place. She was also awarded 2nd place in the Senior Steer -Split 1 Class and submitted a Carcass project.

The 2 yr. old Cow/Calf Class 1st place went to Hannah Whittal and Tye Walsh in 2nd place.

The Heifer Class 1st place went to Tyler Young and 2nd place to Tye Walsh.

The Junior Steer Class included competing for Conformation, Showmanship and Grooming, with Conformation going to Jace Walsh.

The Intermediate Steer had Hailey Van Brabant in 1st place and Tye Walsh in 2nd place and 1st in Showmanship.

The Senior Steer Split 1 1st place recipient was Ryan Young with Robyn Young in 2nd.

The Senior Steer Split 2 1st place went to Jessica Krupa and 2nd to Tyler Young.

The evening program included supper, Supreme Female Class, Grand Champion Steer Class and the Steer Sale with 33 heads up for sale.

The Bon Accord 4-H Club has been in operation for 56 years and currently has 37 members.

Prefontaine said the seven projects in the club are Steer, Heifer, Cow/Calf, Carcass, Donkey Photography and Pheasant.