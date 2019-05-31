Morinville to host a variety of events for Seniors’ Week

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: May 24, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville has four days worth of activities planned for Seniors during Seniors’ Week this year.

“Seniors’ Week is an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions our seniors have made and continue to make in our community,” said Mary Benson, Seniors Programmer. “Their dedication and hard work has been instrumental to the community we are today and for that we want to say ‘thank you’.”

The week kicks off with an Open House and Meet and Greet at the Rendez-Vous Centre on June 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. This event will include an opportunity for residents 50 and older to learn about the programs and activities offered by the Rendez-Vous Centre, located at 9913-104 Street.

On June 5, the Town of Morinville will host a bus trip for Seniors to West Edmonton Mall. Cost of the bus ride is $8 per person. Call Community Services at 780-939-7839 to book your seat and for departure times.

The Annual Seniors’ Tea will take place on June 6 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

The event will include tea, coffee, desserts, entertainment by Juke Box Leigh, and prizes.

A highlight and an essential part of the event is the garden hat. Participants are encouraged to wear their decorated garden hats.

The event is free; however, pre-registration is required.

Putting Leisure Back Into your Life is the focus of the Lunch and Learn session June 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free for residents 55 and older to attend, but registration is required.

Participants will hear speakers talk on nutrition and living an active lifestyle. After lunch, participants will get a tour of the Morinville Leisure Centre and an opportunity to try out the fitness equipment.

The event is limited to 100 participants and tickets are available in advance at the cultural centre.

Morinville seniors will also be able to renew their library cards during Seniors’ week at no cost.

For more information on the week’s events, visit MorinvilleOnline.com.