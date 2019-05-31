MPS gets visit from Vancouver Aquarium

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: May 30, 2019)

Students get a look at a polar bear skull.

by Lucie Roy

One of the Vancouver Aquarium Mobile Programs was at Morinville Public School on Wednesday.

The travelling education exhibit of Ocean Wise features live animals, marine artifacts and a hands-on interaction for students.

Holly Neate, Aquarium Mobile Program Coordinator said the students get to touch animals, touch artifacts and there is a bit of a theme to each of the three stations, Killer whale or orcha, baleen, coastal beavers, otters and sea urchins and Arctic theme with the polar bear, Arctic Fox and Sea Star.

The AquaVan truck and trailer travel across Canada visiting different communities to share their knowledge and educate children about the importance of the shorelines.

For some kids, it is the first time they got to see and feel a Sea Star and were excited.