School Views: Talent Show and Track & Field

Above: Kyrin Stanley performs during the Morinville Public School Talent Show.

photos by Lucie Roy

The Morinville Public School held a Talent Show on Friday at Fable Gardens Hall.

The hall was busy all day with the many performances taking place.

Grace Kussner.

Emma Barry & McKenzie Jackson.

Zhenya Colato

Sadie Martin

Kyrie Hurrie

Zack Trithart

Brynn Vollick

Clara Smith.

Ecole Georges H. Primeau Middle School hosted a Track and Field Day for their Grade 5 & 6 students on Friday at the MCHS track.

The day is organized to provide students with a culminating activity for the Physical Education Track & Field unit and to determine who will move onto the District Track Meet.

Also joining them were Notre Dame Grade 4 students.

Activities included Ball Throw, Long Jump, and a 60, 100, 200 and 300-metre run.

Alexis Wallace

Evan Hanssen

Graeson Jensen