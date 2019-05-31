School Views: Talent Show and Track & Field
Above: Kyrin Stanley performs during the Morinville Public School Talent Show.
photos by Lucie Roy
The Morinville Public School held a Talent Show on Friday at Fable Gardens Hall.
The hall was busy all day with the many performances taking place.
Grace Kussner.
Emma Barry & McKenzie Jackson.
Zhenya Colato
Sadie Martin
Kyrie Hurrie
Zack Trithart
Brynn Vollick
Clara Smith.
Ecole Georges H. Primeau Middle School hosted a Track and Field Day for their Grade 5 & 6 students on Friday at the MCHS track.
The day is organized to provide students with a culminating activity for the Physical Education Track & Field unit and to determine who will move onto the District Track Meet.
Also joining them were Notre Dame Grade 4 students.
Activities included Ball Throw, Long Jump, and a 60, 100, 200 and 300-metre run.
Alexis Wallace
Evan Hanssen
Graeson Jensen
