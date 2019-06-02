Getzlaf fundraiser shows community spirit

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Above: Danny Getzlaf throwing a ball at the target, his daughter Tessa is in the dunk tank.

by Lucie Roy

The Danny Getzlaf Community Spirit to End ALS Fundraiser was held at Coach’s Corner on Saturday.

Proceeds from the Silent Auction, prize draws, raffles and Lions Club of Morinville Meat Draw went towards the cause with 40% dedicated to research and 60% for client services.

The Fundraiser included music by Justin Hogg and one of the Band members.Josh Ruzycki, Tony Reid Artisan Steel Bender and music by the Unlisted.

All the funds raised at the Ice Dunk Challenge will go towards the Danny Getzlaf Community Spirit ALS Walk to be held on 8 June.

Those taking the Ice Dunk Challenge were Kal McDonald- owner of Coach’s Corner, Shaun Thompson- Sobeys Manager, Mayor Barry Turner, Charles Bond – RCMP, Brent Melville – Re/Max Real Estate Fire Chief Brad Boddez, and Getzlaf’s daughter Tessa Mitchell.

Getzlaf spoke of his seventeen months with the disease and how fortunate he is and how he thought he would be in a wheelchair by this time and bedridden and how the Society is supporting him.

He has many neurologists and speech therapists and is thankful for the Society and the community.

He thanked everyone for receiving over 100 donations in the blink of an eye for the auction, the volunteers, those that came and those that supported with their donations.

Tony Reid bending a metal rod- Artisan Steel Bender.

Mayor going in the dunk tank.



Justin Hogg.