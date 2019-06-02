MCHS holds open mic night

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Jun 1, 2019)

photos by Lucie Roy

with files from Stephen Dafoe

Morinville Community High School (MCHS) held a Musical Theatre Open Mic on Friday night at the school. More than 30 performances took place with students from MCHS and Georges H. Primeau School participating.

Drama teacher Vanessa King told Morinville News Friday night’s event was the second year for the event.

The free event was a chance for current and potentially future MCHS theatre students to take to the stage.

King said those interested in taking part had been asked to rehearse a musical theatre selection and a backtrack. Students can perform solos, with a partner or in a group.

Below are some photos from the event.



Quinn Vervynck



Ciara Delaney



Emily Berard



Morgan Christopherson



Daphne Charrois



Evan Charrois and William Doney



Emily Doney



Sofia Soria



Rachael Morrissey



Conan Bolen



Liam Weeks



Skylar Boissonnault.