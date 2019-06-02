The Morinville News

Morinville's online daily news choice

MCHS holds open mic night

Reading Time: 2 minutes
(Last Updated On: Jun 1, 2019)

photos by Lucie Roy
with files from Stephen Dafoe

Morinville Community High School (MCHS) held a Musical Theatre Open Mic on Friday night at the school. More than 30 performances took place with students from MCHS and Georges H. Primeau School participating.

Drama teacher Vanessa King told Morinville News Friday night’s event was the second year for the event.

The free event was a chance for current and potentially future MCHS theatre students to take to the stage.

King said those interested in taking part had been asked to rehearse a musical theatre selection and a backtrack. Students can perform solos, with a partner or in a group.

Below are some photos from the event.


Quinn Vervynck


Ciara Delaney


Emily Berard


Morgan Christopherson


Daphne Charrois


Evan Charrois and William Doney


Emily Doney


Sofia Soria


Rachael Morrissey


Conan Bolen


Liam Weeks


Skylar Boissonnault.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

Leave a Reply