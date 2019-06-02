MCHS holds open mic night
photos by Lucie Roy
with files from Stephen Dafoe
Morinville Community High School (MCHS) held a Musical Theatre Open Mic on Friday night at the school. More than 30 performances took place with students from MCHS and Georges H. Primeau School participating.
Drama teacher Vanessa King told Morinville News Friday night’s event was the second year for the event.
The free event was a chance for current and potentially future MCHS theatre students to take to the stage.
King said those interested in taking part had been asked to rehearse a musical theatre selection and a backtrack. Students can perform solos, with a partner or in a group.
Below are some photos from the event.
Quinn Vervynck
Ciara Delaney
Emily Berard
Morgan Christopherson
Daphne Charrois
Evan Charrois and William Doney
Emily Doney
Sofia Soria
Rachael Morrissey
Conan Bolen
Liam Weeks
Skylar Boissonnault.