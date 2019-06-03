Father and daughter team succeed at provincials

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville Strongman Scott Wallace and his daughter Faith took 1st and 3rd at Alberta’s Strongest Man provincial championships in Stoney Plain at the Heritage Center June 1.

Scott won the Masters’ Division, making him Alberta’s Strongest Man Masters.

Faith was 3rd in the Light Weight Women’s Division.

There were more than 30 competitors from all over Alberta that had previously qualified in other competitions to get to provincials.

Wallace and his daughter also competed last February in Edmonton. Scott Wallace took home 1st in HW MASTERS and Faith took home 3rd in LW Women. It was the first time the two competed together.