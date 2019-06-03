Library offering free cards for Seniors this week

Reading Time: 1 minute

The Morinville Community Library is celebrating Seniors Week by offering free library cards for seniors courtesy of the Town of Morinville and Sturgeon County.

“Seniors Week is here again and we’re excited to be able to offer free memberships on behalf of the Town of Morinville for our Seniors 65 and older,” said Program Coordinator Stacey Buga. “This is going to be from June 2nd to 9th. For County Seniors 55 plus it will be for the month of June.”

The library is also partnering with the Town of Morinville and the Rotary Club of Morinville on the Mental Health First Aid for Seniors event at the cultural centre June 13 and 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The two-day conference program is free but does require registration. Tickets are available at the cultural centre or by registering at the library front desk.