The week in photos

The Spring Tea & Craft Sale was held Saturday at the Morinville Rendez-Vous Centre.

There was a variety of good for sale from the many tables in the hall. The Spring Tea included sandwiches and a variety of desserts; Rhubarb Crisp, Rhubarb Saskatoon Pie, Strawberry Rhubarb Cobbler and Strawberry Rhubarb Pie. – Lucie Roy Photo

Morinville Strongman Scott Wallace and his daughter Faith took 1st and 3rd at Alberta’s Strongest Man provincial championships in Stoney Plain at the Heritage Center June 1. Scott won the Masters’ Division, making him Alberta’s Strongest Man Masters. Faith was 3rd in the Light Weight Women’s Division.

The Danny Getzlaf Community Spirit to End ALS fundraiser at Coach’s Corner event and Ice Dunk Challenge held 1 June raised $11,950 for the cause.

Danny Getzlaf said the total raised for the one-day event is $10,100. The breakdown includes $1000 from the Lions Club of Morinville Meat Draw and Lions donation, $2000 from the Ice Dunk Challenge, $750. from the 50/50 and $6350 from silent auction and donations. Ticket sales from the BBQ was at $1850. – Lucie Roy Photo

The MR. MTR- (Marty Robillard Memorial Toy Run) took place on Saturday with close to 30 riders and also 5 passengers. Hosted by the Lions Club of Morinville and the Veterans UN/NATO Canada Sturgeon Crew the departure point this year was the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 226 in Gibbons. The route was approx. 252 km for a time of 3 hours 10 minutes and covered the stops at the Legion in Redwater, Westlock, Onoway and Morinville. All proceeds go to the Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Fund. All the toys go to the Midstream Support Society Santa Store to bring joy to children at Christmas time. – Lucie Roy Photo

The Albert Dutka Memorial Mixed Slo Pitch Tournament was at the Skyline Ball Diamonds on Friday and Saturday. More than 30 teams are competing in the tournament. The Morinville team- Danny Leafs posed for a photo after their game win versus the Shotgunners. – Lucie Roy Photo

Westwinds Morinville Customer Appreciation was held on Saturday. The Westwinds Shell held their Customer Appreciation day with Giveaway prizes, discount on most items in the store and numerous draws. ATB Morinville celebrated with free BBQ and drinks, music, prizes and fun for the kids. The ATB Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with the Mayor of Morinville and Chamber of Commerce Member Services Roberta Pawluk took place at noon. – Lucie Roy Photo

Rock the Rails hosted by the Town of Morinville was held on Saturday at the Bob Foster Skate Park. The free event included DJ music, prizes, demo riders and free hotdogs. – Lucie Roy Photo

Morinville Community High School (MCHS) held a Musical Theatre Open Mic on Friday night at the school. More than 30 performances took place with students from MCHS and Georges H. Primeau School participating. – Lucie Roy Photo

The Farmers Market will now take place in St.Jean Baptiste Park on Fridays from 3 to 7 pm.