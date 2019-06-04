Year-end concerts give music students the spotlight

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: May 22, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

The Smith Music student concert series has become a summer tradition in Morinville, providing music students at all levels with an opportunity to share what they have learned and the opportunity to help the Morinville Food Bank Society. Simultaneously filling the soul with music and bellies with food is a combination that will occur during four concerts taking place June 24 to 27.

Smith Music owner Paul Smith said the concerts provide his students with the opportunity to showcase what they have learned during the preceding year, as well as the chance to see what their fellow students and teachers have learned.

“This is an opportunity for students to work on a song, perfect a song, and be able to perform for family, friends, and strangers, to get some serious stage experience, in a safe environment,” said Smith Music owner Paul Smith.

Smith has been doing the student shows for more than 20 years. During that time, he has found the concert performances help students overcome their stage fright and turn a terrifying experience into the feeling one gets after riding a rollercoaster, that feeling of wanting to get back on and do it all over again.

To help facilitate a non-competitive environment and to make a well-rounded show, Smith and his staff mix each evening’s show with a variety of skill levels.

“Students get to select which show they are in that works for their schedule. As a result, it means that you have adults, kids, people that are high-level players and people that are just starting [in each show]. That helps us keep performers and the audience in a non-competitive environment. We make sure if someone comes up and does a really pro version of the song, that there is something very different after them so that people aren’t comparing them to each other.”

Admission to watch the concerts is a cash or food donation to the Morinville Food Bank.

Doors open at Smith Music each night at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. each night.