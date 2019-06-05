Province to give municipalities more freedom to incentivize development

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Jun 4, 2019)

Above: Minister Madu, with (L-R) MLA Jordan Walker, MLA Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk, MLA Nate Glubish, Mayor Rod Frank and Patrick Shaver announces property tax incentives for municipalities.

by Morinville News Staff

The UCP have put forward The Municipal Government (Property Tax Incentives) Amendment Act, which is passed, would allow municipalities to provide property tax incentives for up to 15 years instead of the year-to-year incentives previously allowed.

In Canada, Saskatchewan allows property tax incentives for up to five years while B.C. allows them for up to 10.

“This legislation would empower municipalities to attract investment, create jobs and realize their full economic potential,” said Minister of Municipal Affairs Kaycee Madu. “Municipalities deserve the freedom and opportunity to make the choices that fit them best. I look forward to seeing this legislation bolster investment and economic development across our great province.”

The proposed legislation would allow municipalities to decide how and if they want to implement property tax incentives using their own knowledge of the economic needs of the communities.