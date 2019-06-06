Atlas Premium Homes sponsors Leisure Centre play area

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Jun 6, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

The Town of Morinville announced a new sponsorship agreement with Atlas Premium Home Development Thursday. The local builder of custom homes has committed to an eight-year commitment to be the children’s play space presenting sponsor at the Morinville Leisure Centre.

The Town says Atlas’ inclusion of a painted mural has added extra colour and life to this valuable interactive play space.

“We are so excited to have business sponsorship partnerships like Atlas Premium Home Development in the Morinville Leisure Centre,” said Director of Community & Protective Services, David Schaefer in a media release Thursday. “As a community facility for all, it is great to have strong local support. We look forward to working with Atlas Premium Homes for the next eight years in building services and programs for Morinville and area residents.”

Atlas Premium Home Developments’ Larren Monti said being the presenting sponsor for the children’s play space at the Morinville Leisure Centre is something the company is proud of.

“We have been looking forward to the opportunity to support our community since the project was proposed and look forward to working with the Town of Morinville as well as using the facility as residents,” Monti said.

The $30.5 million Morinville Leisure Centre opened May 27.