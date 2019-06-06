Chamber holds its AGM, expands its board by four

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Jun 6, 2019)

Above: Chamber President Shaun Thompson, joined by the Board of Directors, talks to Chamber members. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville and District Chamber of Commerce held their Annual General Meeting on Wednesday in front of roughly 50 local business owners.

The Board consists of old and new members. Shaun Thompson of Sobeys Morinville returns as Chamber President, Pat Tighe of First Ticket Printing takes on the Secretary/Treasurer role. They are joined by former board members Marc Cardinal (Dairy Queen), Mark Stevens (Stevens & Co.), Leighann Hoetmer (Capital Vision Care), and Joel Chevalier (IG Wealth Management) as directors at large.

Thompson told Chamber members that the organization had put a call out for directors from May 6th to May 28th and received four nominations to join the board. No nominations for members were accepted from the floor.

New members joining the board include Jasmine Montpetit (RV City / St. Albert Honda), Robert Chauvet (Fable Gardens), Wayne Gatza (Royal LePage Premier Real Estate), and Maxwell Putnam (Putnam & Lawson).

Board member Pat Tighe gave a brief overview of the Chamber’s financial statements for 2018, which was passed without questions from the floor.

According to the unaudited Chamber documents, in 2018 the Chamber saw $152,127 in revenues and $169,235 in expenses for an operational deficit of $17,102. That deficit is up by $8,183 from the $8,919 operational deficit listed for 2017 in this year’s financial statement.

President Thompson invited those with properties in the Cœur de Morinville Area Structure Plan to a special information meeting to be held at Town Hall June 13 from noon until 2 p.m.

The event is for those with businesses on 100 Avenue from the CN tracks to 100 Street and on 100 Street from the CN tracks to 100 Avenue. Thompson said the session will include an overview of the Area Structure Plan as well as a discussion on what is working and not working within the plan.

Chamber members listen to a presentation on the Chamber’s Insurance Plan.