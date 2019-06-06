Town of Morinville raises Pride flag

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Jun 6, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

In celebration of Pride Month, the raising of the Pride Flag took place Thursday morning at Town Hall.

More than 25 attended the ceremony with speech and Proclamation from the Mayor and flag handouts were provided for all in attendance.

The flag raising was performed by Mayor Barry Turner and Community Peace Officer Cody Rossing.

Turner said he was honoured to be representing the Town of Morinville in commemorating the beginning of Pride Month, an annual period in recognition of all the LGBTQIA2S+ community.

”Pride Month is an opportunity to acknowledge the remarkable contributions to our community and our county from LGBTQIA2S+ people and to recognize the historic and contemporary challenges they face and have faced every day,” Turner said.

“This month gives all of us an opportunity to turn to our loved ones and community members who are Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender, Asexual, Intersex, Queer, Two-Spirit and many others, who as a result of their inherent identity, face challenges daily that they overcome with resilience and strength.

“For this month we carry on our hearts a deep recognition of their experiences, and focus our minds on tangible ways to make our community and world more inclusive and compassionate.”

Morinville has raised the Pride flag above Town Hall annually since 2017.