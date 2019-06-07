Seniors gather for Seniors’ Week Tea

Reading Time: 2 minutes

photos by Lucie Roy

The Seniors’ Week Tea was held Thursday afternoon at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

It was an opportunity for fun and laughter, enjoy a Garden Tea with snacks, entertainment by JukeBox Leigh and giveaways.

Many seniors wore decorated hats and were ready for the chance to win the prize in the best hat contest.

Mayor Barry Turner addressed the seniors and spoke of the Leisure Centre and transportation and assisted with the tea and coffee.