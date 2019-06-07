Letter: Festival Society not involved in Morinville Festival Days this year

Reading Time: 1 minute

First, we would like to thank all our many sponsors, donors, and volunteers who have graciously worked with us over the past many many years.

Due to numerous commitments, the Morinville Festival Society will not be hosting the Morinville festival days this year. The town of Morinville has taken over hosting the event.

We look forward to working with this community again in 2020.

Thank you.

On behalf of the Morinville Festival Society

Korien Sampson, President