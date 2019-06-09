3061 (1CER) RCACC 20th Annual Ceremonial Review

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Lucie Roy

The 3061 1 Combat Engineer Regiment (1CER) Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps (RCACC) held their 20th Annual Ceremonial Review at the Morinville Curling Club on Saturday.

The Reviewing Officer was Bob Peterson, CD, Royal Canadian Legion Alberta- NWT Command District 8 Commander.

Also in attendance were Ian McDermid, Chairman, North West Zone, Army Cadet League of Canada (Alberta), Army Cadet League Representative Mrs. Doris Ralph CD and Staff Lieutenant K. Brissette and Mrs. Peggy Witherbee.

3061 (1CER) RCACC Commanding Officer Captain RS Hagerty, CD welcomed everyone to the 20th Annual Review and provided the Order of Parade for the event.

After the arrival of the Reviewing Officer, Inspection of Cadets and March Past the Cadets held a drill skills demonstration.

Promotions, Recognition and Awards

The Cadet Service Recognition Certificate was presented to MWO Liam Allard.

Allard, who has been a member of the cadets since Sept. 10 2013, has successfully completed the terms of service within the Cadet Organization of Canada.

The highest award that can be bestowed to a Canadian cadet, the Certificate of Merit Lord Strathcona Medal, was presented to Cdt Deputy Sergeant Major, Sgt. Michaylla Brissette.

Brissette was also the recipient of the Best Cadet NCM Award, National Star of Excellence and promoted to Warrant Officer.

The Royal Canadian Legion Medal of Excellence was awarded to MCpl Sarha Kirsop. It was presented by the Reviewing Officer, Bob Peterson.

The Most Improved Cadet was presented by Doris Ralph to MCpl Braden Cullihall.

The Top Green Star within the Junior Star Level Program went to LCpl Mattias Brissette- Hagerty and LCpl Hanna Ralph.

The Top Red Star was presented to Cpl Colby Goodwin by Lt. Brissette.

The Cadets promoted to MCpl was Brody Arcand, Brayden Cullihall, Colby Goodwin and Sarha Kirsop.

The Cadets promoted to the rank of Cpl was Aidan Arcand, Mattias Brissette-Hagerty, Jayla Campiou- Letto and Hanna Ralph.

The Commanding Officer Commendation was presented to Mrs. Jolene Goodwin, in recognition of her valuable contributions and efforts within the 3061 1 RCACC Unit Support Committee and its Fundraising Campaign.

Her personal dedication and support have contributed to the overall success of the Cadet Program, its staff and cadets.

There was a new pace stick for the 20th anniversary and it was presented to the new Warrant officer and a new signing ceremony added to the program.

