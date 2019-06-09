Sturgeon County holds open house

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Lucie Roy

The Sturgeon County Open House took place Friday at the Sturgeon County parking lot.

The rain did not deter the many that attended; some wearing toques, rain jackets or winter coats, from taking the opportunity to chat with Mayor Alanna Hnatiw, County Councillors and County staff.

The free BBQ also included slushies, ice cream, pop, chips, free rain gauges, Sturgeon County information booths, numerous draws and having a closer look at the Fire trucks.

For kids, some activities included balloons with balloon artist Hanna Tarrabin, face painting and free inflatable footballs.

The Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation, Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch Association, RCMP and STARS were some of the many providing information.

STARS giveaways included a Commemorative poster of the Airbus H145 helicopter, stickers and Gord Bamford CD.

The North Central Alberta Amateur Radio Club (NCAARC) were in attendance with their Mobile Communications Trailer and on hand for demonstrations was Malcolm Mitchell VE6 MPC, Jim Loyer VE6 OWN and David Gervais VE6KD.

They provided free copies of Canada’s Amateur Radio Magazine titled, “The Canadian Amateur.”

The club is affiliated with Radio Amateurs of Canada, a national organization that represents the radio community in Canada and internationally.