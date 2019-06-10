Mayor promotes Leisure Centre sponsorships and recreational site plan

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Jun 7, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce held their AGM and Board Elections on Wednesday, June 5. Guest speaker at the event was Town of Morinville Mayor Barry Turner, who spoke on “Supporting Morinville Business: Maximizing Opportunities.”

One of those topics was the sponsorship and donation opportunities at the Morinville Leisure Centre.

Mayor Turner talked about the Sponsorship Committee which includes from the public sector Barry Cowie, Doug Nysetold, Joanna Otway, Lisa Piche, Maurice St. Denis and Rene Chevalier. The committee is also supported by Council and Administration which includes Mayor Barry Turner, CAO Stephane Labonne, David Schaefer and Elisa Valade.

“This is not the town asking for a handout,” Turner told Chamber members. “This is a business opportunity for your company to be involved and visible in the Leisure Centre, which will be a vibrant hub of activity for years to come. You do not want to miss the opportunity to get involved early and secure the best options available.”

Turner said interested parties can contact Elisa Valade, Sponsorship Account Manager at sponsorship@morinville.ca.

Site Concept

Turner said Council approved the amended conceptual plan for the remaining 62 acres of the 77-acre site in April.

Included in the concept were sports fields, baseball diamonds, picnic areas, future toboggan hill, some clubhouses and other park and sports field amenities.

“The future entities will build up as Capital Funding allows,” Turner explained. “This site will ensure recreational opportunities grow with our community and meet the needs of tomorrow.”

The Morinville Leisure Centre opened May 27 and is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. with admission until 10 p.m. At opening the facility includes an NHL-size rink, three court field house, running track, fitness equipment, children’s play area, concession and meeting rooms.

A Grand Opening event is scheduled to take place Sept. 7. Details will be released over the summer.