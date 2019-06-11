ACFA Annual General Meeting and concert on this weekend

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

The Association canadienne-française de l’Alberta (ACFA) is holding their Annual General Meeting on Saturday, June 15 at 4:40 p.m.

ACFA acts as a provincial spokesperson for the development and defence of Francophone interests to governments and also offers local programming and activities.

The AGM takes place at the Centralta Community Centre in Legal – 5109-46 Street.

Following the AGM, ACFA will hold a concert with singer-songwriter and human rights activist Cristian de la Luna. His songs are performed in French, English and Spanish.

Doors for the dinner and show open at 6 p.m. at the Centralta Community Centre

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 6 and above. There will be a cash bar available.

Tickets can be purchased at the Legal ACFA Office 5109-46 St. Centralta Community Centre or by calling 780-961-3665. Tickets are available online at https://joseecote.wufoo.com/forms/xsabfft0ft9yfm/