Morinville Festival Days on next weekend

Reading Time: 4 minutes

(Last Updated On: Jun 9, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

with files from Stephen Dafoe

Morinville’s summer kickoff takes place next weekend when Morinville Festival Days return June 21 to 23.

This year’s festival has a number of returning staple elements, including the annual pancake breakfast, parade, show and shine, Firefighter’s Combat Challenge, and the JMMF Run, as well as a few new additions, including the Morinville Art Club’s Art Walk and Morinville News’ FREE Family Movie event.

Absent from this year’s festival is the popular midway and fireworks.

“We understand the community will miss the midway; it was a great component to the weekend, said Kathleen Ducharme, Events & Culture Programmer in a media release Thursday. “Sourcing alternate options for a midway or other activities in 2020 will be important to continue to strengthen the event for the community. We are working with many local community groups to put on a fantastic weekend for all to enjoy. The event schedule is full of great activities, plus they are mostly free!”

LONGEST DAY OF PAINTING

The Morinville Art Club will celebrate the summer solstice by spending the longest day of daylight painting in the park.

An artist will be on site in St. Jean Baptiste Park from sunrise at 5:04 a.m. until sunset at 10:07 p.m. There is no cost to participate in the event.

REGULAR SATURDAY START

As has been the case in year’s past, residents and attendees can come down to Town Hall for a pancake breakfast starting at 7:30 a.m. and running until 9:30 a.m. at which time they can line 100 avenue for the annual Festival Parade, running at 10 a.m. The parade will start from the Morinville Community Cultural Centre and make its way west along 100 Avenue.

SHOW AND SHINE

After the parade, attendees can head over to the corner of 100 Avenue and 100 Street and make their way down 100 Street for the Annual Bumper-to-Bumper Show and Shine.

The Bumper-to-Bumper Show and Shine will return June 22 during Morinville Festival Days, giving car enthusiasts an opportunity to show off their vehicles and festival attendees to admire the classic and custom vehicles.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 100 Street from 100 Avenue to 99 Avenue and will see the street filled with motorcycles, hot rods, classic and custom vehicles.

“I think it is us giving back to the community,” said Maurice Chevalier, owner of Bumper-to-Bumper, Home Hardware, and Tirecraft, three business all taking part in the annual event. “We just feel like we can be a part of a bunch of little events or we can just host one big event. We take a lot of pride in it, and we try and improve it every year. As long as people keep coming, we’ll keep doing it.”

Proceeds from the event will go to the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation.

ART WALK

New to the Saturday roster this year is the Morinville Art Club’s Art Walk. This event will run June 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event takes place along 104 Street in front of the Ray McDonald Sports Center.

“The Morinville Art Club was inspired to operate their own art walk from the many groups in Alberta that are already doing such festivals,” said Morinville Art Club President Rozanna McConnell. “We wanted to be a part of the festival that is held every year in Morinville and, well, this was the best format to be involved.”

FIREFIGHTER’S COMBAT CHALLENGE

The Firefighter’s Combat Challenge will be larger this year, taking over the Ray McDonald Sports Center’s parking lot, an area normally filled by the midway.

Morinville Firefighter Shane Tellier has been organizing the ninth annual event for the Department. It takes place on Saturday, June 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and puts firefighters from across Alberta in competition through an obstacle course in full bunker gear.

“It brings the community together. It gives the fire department a chance to let everyone see the skills needed as firefighters for emergency situations,” Tellier said, adding the family-friendly event will include raffles for attendees, a barbecue put on by Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch, and a beer garden run by the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation for the adults. “It’s going to be action all afternoon.”

MORINVILLE NEWS FREE MOVIE

Immediately following the Combat Challenge, families will be able to see a free screening of Disney’s Dumbo.

The event is sponsored by Morinville News, who also sponsored the Family Day festival movie.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with the movie starting at 6 p.m. A concession will be operated by the Friends of the Morinville Public Library, and all proceeds will go to library programming.

“One of my great memories of childhood was going to the movies in my home town,” said Morinville News owner Stephen Dafoe. “As a community news publication, community is our business. As such, we want to be a part of the community we serve by giving back to the community we serve.”

Prior to the movie, students from Dance Den will perform for attendees.

JMMF RUN

Sunday’s activities will include the Annual Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation Run as well as a Children’s Fun Run sponsored by North Parkland Power REA

The main run consists of a 5-kilometre and 10-km run at the Morinville Fish and Game Association pond.

Cost of the 5-km run is $35 ($15 for youth) until May 30. After May 30 until June 20 the price is $40 ($20 for youth).

Cost of the 10-km run is $50 ($30 for youth) until May 30. After May 30 until June 20 the price is $55 ($35 for youth).

You can also register as a team or as a virtual runner.

Details and registration can be found at https://www.events.runningroom.com/site/16165/seventh-annual-jessica-martel-memorial-run/.

CHILDREN’S RUN

North Parkland Power REA is hosting a Children’s 1-kilometre Fun Run in conjunction with the 7th Annual Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF) Run on Sunday, June 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Morinville Fish & Game Association pond.

While the event is free, donations to JMMF are appreciated. A concession and a balloon twister will be available at the event for a small fee.

For a complete list of Festival activities, visit Morinville.ca.