Council passes Morinville Advantage event ticket policy

(Last Updated On: Jun 12, 2019)

by Colin Smith

There’s less chance of Morinville residents missing out on local events following the passage of a new policy by Town Council.

Under the Morinville Advantage policy residents will be able to get in early on tickets for free Town-organized events such as Halloween Dance and French Heritage Celebration.

Tickets will be offered for at least three business days before their being available to non-residents. Every Morinville resident aged 16 and above will be able to collect up to eight tickets.

Concerns about some residents being unable to attend the Oktoberfest event led the Council to ask Administration to look into implementing a “Morinville First” policy for event tickets.

The current policy follows is based on a follow-up report from the Administration, along with input from the Community Services Advisory Board, which Councillors Nicole Boutestein and Sarah Hall sit on.

In the discussion of the policy Councillor Stephen Dafoe described meeting a resident who was unable to go to the French Heritage Event though he ordinarily would have.

“I think we’ve come up with a policy here which does give Morinville the advantage with a bit of a grace period while still giving a chance for our regional partners to come and enjoy our company,” he said, adding thanks for the work done by the Community Services Advisory Board.

Tickets will be available only at predetermined locations within specified times – there will be no online ticket distribution. Proof of Morinville residence by way of driver’s license, bill, or other official documentation will be required when picking up tickets.

The policy will be reviewed before the end of 2022.