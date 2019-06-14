Lions Project Pride hits local schools

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morinville Public School.

by Lucie Roy

In the last few days more than 300 Grade 1 students were presented with a certificate in English or French and Canadian flag from the Lions Club of Morinville.

Students from Sturgeon Heights, Morinville Public School and Notre Dame participated in the Lions Project Pride.

It is an opportunity to express pride in their community and country, as well as instill a level of pride in the country’s young people.

Members of the Lions Club read a verse about the Canadian flag followed by the Certificate presentation and singing of O Canada.

The Certificate reads, “My Country is Canada. I am free to be ME regardless of my colour, or beliefs. The symbol of my country is the Maple Leaf. I am proud to be Canadian.”

The Certificate describes the diversity of our country and the pride we have in being Canadian.”

Across the country, Lions Clubs from BC to Newfoundland participate in this project and are sharing their community and national pride with over 40,000 students each year.



Notre Dame

Sturgeon Heights School

Morinville Public School.