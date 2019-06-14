No fireworks at this year’s Canada Day

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Jun 14, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

The Town of Morinville will be hosting Canada Day in St. Jean Baptiste Park July 1, but a popular aspect of celebrating the nation’s birthday will be absent.

The Town of Morinville announced Friday morning that fireworks would not be part of the festivities this year because they have not been able to find “a safe and secure site for the fireworks display,” prompting the Town to “make the difficult decision to cancel the Canada Day fireworks show.”

“Fireworks are a wonderful part of community celebrations and we hope to have them in future Town celebrations,” said Morinville’s Events & Culture Coordinator Ryan Telfer in a media release. “A suitable site that meets federal regulations, addresses community concerns and provides adequate viewing space is not readily available within the community at this time. We will continue to look into potential sites and work with industry experts to determine how fireworks may fit into future events.”

Canada Day event organizers have arranged a number of other activities for Canada Day, including a mobile escape room trailer with two escape room experiences: Da Vinci’s Workshop and Starship Mutiny.

The Town says participants have 10 minutes to solve each room and will be able to sign up for pre-scheduled times at the event.

Other events planned for the festivities include the ETS Pipe & Drum Band and live music courtesy of Smith Music.

The complete listing of Canada Day events can be found at https://morinvilleonline.com/events/canada-day-in-the-park/1561982400/

Morinville News will have more details on Canada Day activities closer to the event.