MYBA host successful outdoor tournament

(Last Updated On: Jun 16, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Youth Basketball Association’s Orijen Sabretooths hosted an outdoor 3-on-3 basketball tournament June 14 and 15 in Morinville and Bon Accord. The tournament, open to U11, U13, U15, U17, and adult players, drew more than 100 players.

The idea for the event came from MYBA parent Jessica Steele who was looking for the same kind of experience that attracted her to the game in her youth.

MYBA Coach and Information Manager Samantha Ringuette said the outdoor 3×3 tournament went extremely well over the weekend. The event included five U11 teams, four U15 girls teams, four U15 boys teams (three boys teams with 1 U17 girls team in that division), four U17 boys teams and five Adult Men’s teams.

“We were so happy with the amount of athletes and teams we had,” she said, adding more than 85 games were played over the two days. “Games were played at Bon Accord Community School and MCHS. We were not expecting the amount of teams that we had but were very happy with the interest. The tournament brought together teams from across Sturgeon County and helped bring together the local basketball community.”

The association is hoping to run another 3×3 tournament in the future.

Below are some photos of the event courtesy of MYBA and Samantha Ringuette.